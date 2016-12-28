RBI approves FPIs to transact in securities directly
Dec 28 2016 , New Delhi
In a notification generated, the central bank said, “With a view to providing flexibility in regard to the manner in which non-convertible debentures/bonds issued by Indian companies can be acquired by FPIs, it has now been decided to allow them to transact in such instruments either directly or in any manner as per the prevalent/approved market practice.”
It further said that Sebi registered Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs), registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and long-term investors are allowed to purchase securities on repatriation basis.