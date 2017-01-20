RBI apprised govt of DeMo consequences: Urjit

The Narendra Modi government went ahead with its decision to scrap high-denomination currency notes on November 8, despite the Reserve Bank board expressing apprehension whether the cash could be replaced quickly enough, the central bank has said in a written testimony to parliament. According to Reuters, the central bank had also warned the government of “possible inconvenience to the public for some time,” among the potential consequences of the massive exercise.



Analysts say that this revelation could give a new edge to the criticism that the RBI and the government had not sufficiently assessed the potential impact ofdemonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, which together accounted for nearly 86 per cent of the total value of currency in circulation.



Meanwhile, climbing down from his earlier stance, RBI governor Urjit Patel (in pic) on Friday accepted that demonetisation caused hardships to common people, but assured that transaction charges on digital payments would be slashed. “The common man suffered, marriages faced problems and people died,” Patel told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Patel along with deputy governor R Gandhi and other senior functionaries appeared before the PAC for oral evidence on ‘Review of Monetary Policy’. But he maintained that the demonetisation was necessary to put a check on black money, fake currencies in circulation and also the terror funding and hence good for the economy in the long run, sources said.



Patel said cash flow position has largely improved in the country, however, there are some problems in remote rural areas. He assured members that the situation would improve in the next couple of weeks. More than 72 days after demonetisation, the RBI still does not know the “exact number” of junked currency notes that were in circulation and it is still “reconciling” the number of notes that were deposited back. In a written submission to PAC, the central bank has said: “The exact number of Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) withdrawn from circulation is being worked out.”



Later talking to reporters, PAC chairman KV Thomas said the committee would meet again on February 10 to discuss the issues with finance ministry officials. He said that the RBI governor could be called again if required after February 10. Thomas said Patel would submit his reply in writing within next 15 days. After that, the panel would decide the next course of action. Asked if Patel will be called again, he said: “It depends on his reply and what members decide. Even if he is to be asked to reappear, it will be only after the parliament session.”



Responding to queries by members, the RBI governor said the discussion to demonetise old high value currency between the government and the central bank started in January 2016. Patel made a written statement before the PAC without mentioning the total amount of the demonetised currencies that have returned to the vault of RBI, sources said.



In an interesting turn of events after the recent meeting of parliamentary standing committee on finance where former prime minister Manmohan Singh came to the Patel’s rescue after an opposition onslaught, a few ruling ruling party members in PAC were seen coming to the defence of the RBI governor while praising demonetisation. This made opposition party members wonder if the meeting was a thanks-giving exercise. Some members wanted that demonetisation issue should not be discussed at all. But the majority opinion was that since it was a key factor in the economy of the country, it should be discussed, sources said. The PAC is yet to decide whether it will submit a report to parliament on demonetisation as it has to be unanimous, sources said. The RBI board meeting that recommended demonetisation was attended by governor, two deputy governors (R Gandhi and S S Mundra), and five directors of RBI — Nachiket Mor, Bharat N Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Shaktikanta Das and Anjuly Chib Duggal, sources said.



noor.mohammad@mydigitalfc.com



