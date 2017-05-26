Raymond courts fresh trouble

Investor activism in the Raymond case has taken a fresh dimension. Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has threatened to file a class action suit against independent directors if shareholders do not oppose promoters’ attempt to secure the upscale property JK House in Mumbai in their name.



“Suppose shareholders do not rise, then also there is a cause of action. So, we are looking at two-way situation. One is that on the basis of our own report, shareholders should oppose it and the second is definitely the class action suit,” said Anil Singhvi of IiAS said.



There are five independent directors on the Raymond’s board -- Nabankur Gupta, Ishwar Das Agarwal, Pradeep Guha, Boman Irani and Akshay Chudasama. While Agarwal is the chairperson of audit committee, both Guha and Gupta are members there.



In its forthcoming AGM on June 5, 2017, Raymond has presented a resolution to make an offer to sell its premium real estate at throwaway rates to its promoters and their extended family, the proxy advisory firm said in a report.



Singhvi said Raymond is one good example for raising the question as to how “independent are the independent directors”. He said in taking the matter to the AGM, the board has failed in its duty because related party transaction has to be proposed and approved by the independent directors.



Since the promoters themselves are the interested party here, they would have to abstain from debate, discussion and voting in the board meetings. “I wonder what these independent directors were doing,” said Singhvi.



“Should this transaction go through, IiAS estimates that it will result in an opportunity loss of over Rs 650 crore for the company and its shareholders,” IiAS said in the



report.



Apart from the transfer of the land, the cost has also been a matter of intense speculation as people wonder how come a prime property in Mumbai could be sold so cheap.



“Given that the company had a pre-existing sale price of Rs.9,200 per square foot of carpet area, why did it not curtail its cost of construction to less than that? Incurring an average cost of construction of over Rs 11,000 per square foot has ensured that the transaction is being undertaken at a loss,” the IiAS report said.



Even this discounted rate of Rs 9,200/sqr ft is inclusive of stamp duty. At the current rate of stamp duty, thus the actual transaction may come to about Rs 5,100 per sq feet when the total area is taken into consideration. Raymond stock came under huge selling pressure, plunging nearly 10 per cent in early trading session. The stock plummeted 9.84 per cent to Rs 598.10 on BSE.



