Ravi Venkatesan is co-chairman

Infosys on Thursday elevated its independent director Ravi Venkatesan (in pic) as co-chairman, a move that is being widely seen as a step taken by the board to end its public spat with founders, mainly N R Narayana Murthy. Venkatesan, 53, has been on the Infosys board since April 2011. “Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the management in execution of the company’s strategy,” Infosys chairman R Seshasayee said.



Asserting that the promoters did not moot Venkatesan’s name, he said: “I wanted the bandwidth to be increased and the board said let us get Ravi to take part of your load...And so there we are together on this.”



Seshasayee said the mo­ve should not be interpreted as being a response to the founders’ alleging governan­ce lapses and demanding restructuring of the board.



Asked if he would play pe­acemaker between the two sides, Venkatesan told a TV channel he did not see the need for an “official peacemaker role.” “I live in Bangalore and most of the promoters have been friends of long standing. We regularly and routinely run into each oth­er. So, that sort of friendly relationship will continue. But I don’t see the need for an official peacemaker,” he said.



Seshasayee said the need for such a role arises only where there is a war and ad­d­ed: “I have consistently sa­id there is no war.” In a statement, Infosys highlighted Venkatesan’s “valuable contribution to the development of strategic direction of the company during his tenure.”



The announcement co­mes against the backdrop of a tussle between the foun­ders and the management over contentious issues like CEO salary hike, severance package to former employees and corporate governance standards.



On whether the management expected the expansion of the board to address founders’ concerns, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka declined to make specific comments. “I have no idea whether it will get worse, get better or remain the same. We (management) have had a very strong relation with the boa­rd. Board’s primary function is governance and our job is strategy execution,” he said.



Emphasising that he enjoyed a “great working relationship” with Venkatesan, Sikka said, “Running the firm is our responsibility and that is what we focus on.”



