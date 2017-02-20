Rate cut blues

The challenges of inventory pile up fired by a demand lag in the real estate sector, has contributed significantly to the morass in Indian realty.



Sector leaders believe that the situation could have been eased if banking institution and non-banking financial company (NBFCs) would have been less frugal in dispensing rate cut benefits to the end user, especially in real estate.



“The borrowing rates for banks, on an average, have almost gone down by 2 per cent, but when one looks at the lending rates of the banks, barely 50 per cent has been passed on to the final consumer with home loan interest rates still above 8 per cent,” points out Dhiraj Jain, director of Mahagun Group.



“With all that has been provided by the RBI, the interest rates on loans in the housing market need to be somewhere at sub-7 per cent levels,” he added.



They further say that this will boost demand in the market like never before.



Passing on the right benefits after a rate cut announcements by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, could have spurred demand in the sector, thereby giving ailing realty a chance to bounce back.



“RBI has been instrumental in shaping up the country’s economy in the past few years. If one closely looks at the pattern, which has been followed, one can understand how well the ship has been steered. The rate cuts have been at crucial times in order to keep the momentum going forward and held back at times to provide impetus to the market,” observes Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara.



Despite this, financial institutions have not passed on rate cut benefits to the common man. With almost 175 basis points reduction in the repo rates in the recent past, the numbers with financial institutions (FIs) present a gloomy picture, he adds.



According to an April 2016 report by India Ratings: Inventory rose to 2.9 years in first half of 2015-16 (April-March) compared to 2.6 years in 2014-15 and 2.2 years in 2011-12.



Another September report by Lisas Foras points out that unsold stock stood at 1.2 billion sq ft at the end of the April-June 2016 quarter. In the June quarter of 2016, unsold inventory increased by two per cent on a sequential basis and 17 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.



In the June quarter of 2016, Lisas Foras estimated that this inventory increased by two per cent on a sequential basis and 17 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.



Unsold stock for India’s top 25 listed real estate developers reached an all-time high of Rs 97,000 crore at the end of March 2016, up 6.7 per cent y-o-y.



“All this could have been eased,” says Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group, who adds, “Even with the recent phase of demonetisation, banks are at their highest liquidity levels and with the SLR standing at the lowest in the past decade, it would be inconsequential if the benefits of these are not passed on to the end users,” he adds.



