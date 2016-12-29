Ratan Tata meets RSS chief, sets tongues wagging

In a startling development, interim Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata travelled to Nagpur to meet RSS sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat. While FC confirmed this on its own with the RSS headquarters situated in Resham Bagh in Nagpur, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, who accompanied Tata, later tweeted that Tata had a meeting with Bhagwat. However, no details were available of this singular meeting. Tata Sons trustee R Venkataramanan and RSS ideologue Dattatreya Hosable also accompanied Tata.



What it did though is set off massive speculation, for it is not every day that a top corporate honcho visits RSS headquarters. One thing being very clear that Tata had made the trip to Nagpur to apprise the RSS chief of developments on the Cyrus Mistry matter and how Mistry and Nusli Wadia had forged a combine for combat. Wadia, being one of the chief counsels for Mistry, may have expedited this meeting.



With Ratan Tata involved in a protracted battle with ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry for control of Tata Group, it assumes added significance. Earlier, Tata had written to the prime minister on Mistry's removal on October 24, the day Mistry was unceremoniously dumped, and subsequently met finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi. Tata, who has just turned 79 (December 28 being his birthday), had retired as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012, only to become lifetime chairman of the all powerful Tata Trusts. During his 20-year tenure, he turned Tata into a global behemoth following an acquisitive strategy from a fuddy-duddy inward-looking loose confederation of companies. He gave it swathe and heft and was involved in dismantling of zamindaris like Russi Mody of Tata Steel, Darbari Seth of Tata Chemicals, Ajit Kerkar of Indian Hotels, and AH Tobaccowala of Voltas in the 1990s. Each and every one of them being time-consuming and ugly, and in fact, he once told this reporter that these battles had consumed a lot of his bandwidth.



After the Ambani sibling war following the demise of Dhirubhai Ambani (whose birthday also falls on December 28) in the early 2000, which led to a family split in June 2005, the Tata-Mistry battle is the biggest corporate story of this millennium. Rather, there is an eerie similarity to the Ambani brothers battle. Since Mistry was sacked, there has been non-stop internecine sniping between the two factions with both claiming reputational taint and damage.



After fighting Tata in individual companies, Mistry finally chose to go to the regulators a few days ago. Ratan Tata has smartly outmanoeuvred Mistry by ring fencing the group's interests and rights by amending the articles of association of Tata Sons to give the family named group heft. Equally, Tata wanted to make sure the Trusts, which rely on Tata Sons for dividends to fund their charitable work, could keep having a major say in company decisions. Finally on October 24, just before the Tata Sons board meeting, an irrevocable division took place when independent director Nitin Nohria from HBS and Tata himself went to Mistry's room in Bombay House and told him that he should quit for he had lost the trust of the shareholders and the board primarily due to ineffectual performance.



