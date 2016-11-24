Ratan Tata asks govt to consider spl relief measures for poor

Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata today asked the government to consider special relief measures, similar to those employed at the time of national calamities, for the poor so as to lessen their hardships of currency crunch following demonetisation of high value notes.



"While the government is doing its best to increase the availability of new currency note, it may be worthwhile to consider special relief measures similar to those employed at times of national calamities to serve the poorer segment of the population for their daily needs and for enabling emergency healthcare/medical treatment in smaller hospitals," Tata said in a tweet.



Such emergency measures will be greatly appreciated by the distressed segment of the population as it would exhibit that the government cares and has not forgotten the needs of the common man at this moment of transition during the implementation of such an important demonetisation programme, he added.



Tata noted that the note ban implementation is said to be causing great hardship to the common man, particularly relating to medical emergencies, major surgical interventions and the procurement of medication at many hospitals in smaller towns across the country.



Hardship is also being experienced by the poorer people due to shortage of cash to meet the daily household needs for food, he added.



Earlier this week, Tata had hailed the government's move to demonetise high-value currency notes as a bold act saying the move will eliminate black money and corruption.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise move on November 8, had announced that legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 stands withdrawn from the following day.



The move was aimed at curbing black money, check circulation of fake currency and terror funding.



Following the announcements, long queues have been seen outside banks for exchanging and depositing the old currency.



