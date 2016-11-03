Ratan most corrupt chairman in Tata history: Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has described Ratan Tata as the most corrupt chairman in the history of the Tata group.



“The most corrupt person in Tata history is Ratan Tata. He is not even a Tata, as his father was an adopted child,” he said.



“Ratan Tata is doing injustice with Cyrus Mistry. Two months back, the entire board appreciated the work of the Cyrus Mistry and it could be his (Ratan Tata’s) jealousy that prompted the action,” he added.



Swamy told reporters in Raipur that Ratan Tata has been involved in various scams like the 2G scam, Air Asia scam, the Vistara partnership and the Jaguar deal.



“He has taken the step to save himself from getting caught in scam deals, but he will not be spared whenever he is tried in court,” the BJP leader said.



Swamy said, “The government should intervene and set up an SIT. I have written to the Prime Minister and informed him about the sections involved where Ratan Tata has breached the Indian Penal Code.”



Tata Sons has accused Mistry, who was appointed chairman in 2012, of making "unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations" post his sacking.



Mistry has accused the company of governance failures and unacceptable interference by Ratan Tata in running the affairs of the group.



