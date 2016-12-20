Rarest of rare: Metals, dollar move in tandem

One of the crucial pledges that the US President-elect, Donald Trump made soon after his victory was that he would enact tax cuts and boost infrastructure spending soon after assuming office, both of which would fuel growth.



That has set in motion a chain of varied reactions. It has given rise to expectations that US economic growth and inflation will accelerate during Trump's presidency.



There are expectations that Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus and bonfire of regulations will lift the world out of its deflationary malaise once and for all.



And now, in what is perceived to be a rarest of the rare development as a fall-out of this of these expectations, industrial metals prices and the dollar have started rising in tandem.



This is truly rare as normally, industrial metal prices and dollar move in the opposite direction, as the dollar's strength makes commodities, which are mostly denominated in the currency, more expensive for buyers outside the US.



If this is one part of the story, the other part of the story, as pointed out by JPMorgan Chase, is that Chinese investors have started buying dollar-priced commodities like copper and zinc as a hedge against yuan depreciation, strengthening the correlation between metal prices and the US dollar.



Interestingly, experts point out that China is pivotal to the commodity story. It accounts for roughly 50 per cent of the world's base metal consumption, compared to 9 per cent in the US and just 2 per cent in India.



According to Goldman Sachs, “Capital flight from China could actually help metal prices. Steel mills are building stockpiles and locking in supply to beat depreciation.”



Quite significantly, even before the US presidential polls, copper had been on a tear, which was attributed mostly to the latest housing bubble in China.



Prices on the London Metal Exchange had risen by 25 per cent in a month. Zinc, nickel and lead also followed to varying degrees. Iron ore soared 40 per cent in the same period, doubling since the start of the year. Zinc, which is up nearly 70 per cent, is understandably considered to be the super performer.



In the Indian context, Hareesh V, research head, Geofin Comtrade Ltd, said, “Base metals, especially zinc, lead, aluminium and copper have rallied significantly and have shown large positive momentum. Nickel prices are steady and not bullish. In the Indian futures market, lead and zinc prices hit an all-time high. Zinc and lead futures hit all time high in MCX. Lead MCX futures contracts hit a high of 175.70 on November 28, 2016 and Zinc futures contracts hit a high of 204.20 on the same day. Copper prices rallied to the highest one-year high. Base metals futures rallied on account of upbeat growth prospective from US and China. Prices also rallied in anticipation that the US economy may expand following the efforts of the new US President to boost the economy and give an added impetus to business and industry. Prices back home were supported by a weak rupee.”



However, the latest report from the Germany-headquartered Commerzbank believes that much of this rally has been driven by speculation and correction may follow soon.



“We still very much regard the rise in metals prices as excessive and overheated by speculation. In our opinion, the correction potential is growing every day–especially given that the fundamental situation in the markets has not changed at all,” said the report from Commerzbank.



Although a correction may well occur in the near-term, analysts believe that hot money will keep coming to the metals sector next year.



Another group of analysts are of the view that growth is solidly backed up by the rise in population and urbanisation in emerging economies such as China and India, which are expected to invest heavily in upgrading infrastructure and expanding industrial and output capacity.



For instance, China’s copper demand accounts for about 50 per cent of the world’s total. Its investment in power grids grew 28.5 per cent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2016.



China plans to increase power investment by 83 per cent from 2011-2015 to $1 billion in its thirteenth-five-year period of 2016-2020, according to China’s official data.



Copper has gained amid China’s growing power consumption and demand for housing.



It would be instructive to remember that copper’s main use is in electric cables and electric equipment.



Going forward, the prospect of improving economic conditions in China and the US will underpin a much stronger copper growth in 2017 than 2016, analysts felt.



In economics parlance, a rise in industrial-metals prices is considered a positive economic sign, indicating that demand from manufacturers is rising.



Experts believe that the whole infrastructure boost in China, the US, the UK, Japan and India will especially benefit three metals: copper, nickel and zinc.



At the same time they have pointed out that plans for infrastructure spending, if realised, will take a few years to substantially affect commodity prices.



Meanwhile, industrial-metals prices may also come under pressure from protectionist trade policies under the Trump administration, some analysts predicted.



What’s happening in the industrial metals market at this point of time is because the market has chosen to focus on the positives on Trump’s election platform rather than the potential risks. And there are risks as well. Therefore there are more reasons than one to be cautious.



