Ramayana museum not a political gimmick: Minister

By FC Bureau Oct 18 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Ram temple plan is firmly back on the BJP’s agenda, though in a somewhat circuitous way. This became apparent as Union minister for culture Mahesh Sharma paid a visit to Ayodhya to identify the site for a proposed Ramayana museum.

With polls due in Uttar Pradesh, it had been anticipated that the BJP, which enjoys a parliamentary majority would revive the Ram temple issue.

PTI adds: "If anyone gets a chance to work for Bhagwan Ram he is most fortunate...It will be good fortune if Bhagwan Ram gives us a chance to do 'Ram ka kaam' and this responsibility has been given to PM Narendra Modi by the people of the country," Sharma said during his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday.

He said there was no politics behind the proposed museum being constructed as part of the Ramayana Circuit. Similarly Krishna Circuit and Buddhist Circuit were also being developed, Sharma said. He said Ram temple was an "issue of faith".

