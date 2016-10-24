LoginRegister
Rajnath speaks to BSF DG; takes stock of border situation

By PTI Oct 24 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took stock of the situation along the International Border near Jammu where one BSF jawan was killed and three others were injured following heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani forces.

Singh, who is Bahrain on a three-day tour, spoke over phone with Director General of Border Security Force K K Sharma, who briefed the Home Minister about the situation along the International Border.

"Spoke to DG BSF who apprised me of the situation in border areas of Jammu region. The BSF is capable of giving befitting reply. "I salute the bravery and sacrifice of BSF jawan Sushil Kumar who was martyred in RS Pura sector of Jammu region last night," Singh tweeted.

The BSF jawan was killed and three others were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire, resorting to heavy shelling and firing from automatic weapons in several sectors along the International Border in Jammu district.

There have been over 40 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops since India carried out surgical strikes in PoK after the Uri terror attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

