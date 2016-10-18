Rajiv Jain, Anil Dhasmana favourites to head IB, RAW

Two of the most coveted positions in Indian intelligence will be thrown open this December. Given the security climate in India after the brazen Pakistan proxy attack on the Uri Brigade HQ and India’s subsequent retaliatory strike across the LoC, the position of director intelligence bureau (DIB) and secretary RAW assume that much more importance.



The terms for both the DIB and secretary, RAW, are for two years and unlike the CBI director who since last year is being appointed by a collegium, which includes the PM, leader of the opposition and the chief justice of India, the security and intelligence apparatus bosses are political appointees.



CBI incumbent Anil Sinha, whose term ends on November 30 this year, was the first CBI chief to be selected in 2014 by the collegium, with a winning margin of 3-0.



DIB and secretary RAW, however, remain political appointments, a prerogative of the ruling party and the PM himself. As India enlarges its economic presence internationally, its heft militarily also becomes vital to its sovereignty.



Given that Pakistan continues to use non-state actors to bleed India at low cost, low intensity asymmetrical warfare, it is imperative for India to beef up its intelligence apparatus and ring fence its security. With agencies like NTRO now aligning themselves in the war against terror, intelligence inputs are all the more crucial. The use of satellite imagery (Cartosat) by NTRO in the recent surgical strikes pinpointing the terror launch pads is a case in point for the greater synergy among intelligence agencies.



Empirical evidence suggests that since 1988, over 6,200 men, mostly from the Indian Army, have been killed in anti-terrorist and low intensity conflict operations ranging from terrorism to insurgencies across Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states.



This casualty figure, rising all the time exceeds the number of soldiers killed in any of the four major wars India has fought so far, be it the 1962 war with China or the 1947-48, 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.



The figure does not include casualties suffered in other military engagements during this 28-year period — Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka (1987-1990) in which 1,138 soldiers were killed; Operation Vijay in Kargil (May-July 1999) in which 527 soldiers, including six airmen, were killed; Operation Meghdoot in Siachen, where between April 1984 and December 2015, the army lost 869 soldiers.



In fact some of India’s best soldiers have died in these low-intensity conflagrations — at the EDI complex in Pampore on February 22 this year, three commandos, including two captains in their twenties with barely three odd years of service each and belonging to the para special forces, were killed.



As such, it is indisputable and essential that India upgrades its intelligence sheild.



Two men are considered shoo-ins for the big jobs. Senior IPS officer Rajiv Jain who was in the news in July 2015 for being upgraded to the apex pay scale, is being considered a certainty for the job of DIB.



Serving as special director in the intelligence bureau, he was given apex pay scale of Rs 80,000, thus removing an anomaly in his salary in July 2015.



The appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) had approved a home ministry proposal for granting the apex pay scale to Jain, a 1980 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, with prospective effect.



A year earlier in July 2014, Gujarat cadre officer Jain was appointed special director in IB. Jain was earlier state intelligence bureau (SIB) head for Delhi.



For India’s external spy wing — research & analysis wing — 1981 batch IPS officer Anil Kumar Dhasmana — who is already parked in the cabinet secretariat as a special secretary — is considered the odds on favourite.



He is expected to superannuate on October 31, 2017, but if he gets the job, his term will end on December 31, 2018.



RAW and IB have in the recent past done significant work in breaking the back of the fundamental Islamic and jihadi networks. These include, most notably, hunting down the dreaded, homegrown, homespun Indian Mujahideen lynchpins and the capture of its mastermind Yasin Bhatkal in a daring operation in Nepal.



RAW’s brief goes beyond India’s shores and its intelligence sharing in Bangladesh for instance recently helped the Sheikh Hasina government neutralise the JMB terror network.



Similarly, RAW which represents the deep state in India, has had successes in Nepal, Sri Lanka and even slightly distant Afghanistan, a relatively new theatre of operations lately.



