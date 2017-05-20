Rajini drops more hints on joining politics

Dropping what is perhaps his biggest hint so far on joining politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday asked his supporters to be ready for war when it comes, asserting the “system is rotten” and that it needs to be changed.



Rajinikanth, 67, who has a demi-god status among millions of his fans, addressed his supporters in a no less than a vote appeal on the concluding day of his five-day-long meet and greet campaign. The renewed frenzy over whether the star will join politics began earlier this week when he said on the first day of his meeting with fans, held after eight years, that he has no political aspirations, but “if God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow.” Rajinikanth repeated his thought saying he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all “money-minded” people.



Will he or won’t he is the million dollar question in the minds of his fans in Tamil Nadu, who believe that Thalaiva, as Rajinikanth is popularly known, is the only one who can effectively fill the political vacuum with stalwarts like late Jayalalithaa and ailing nonagenarian DMK supremo M Karunanidhi out of the picture in the current political scenario in the state. The BJP has been trying to rope in the superstar for its entry into the turbulent Tamil Nadu politics. Recently, BJP national secretary H Raja said Rajinikanth is a “popular” personality and is welcome to join it.



Addressing his fans, the Kabali star said in olden days, the kings did not maintain a massive standing army, but when the situation warranted, all the men in the country would turn up for their motherland. Many of them would be engaged in their daily duties and vocations, besides engaging in sports to keep themselves fit, but when the call of duty came, they would be there, he said. “I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty, take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes,” he roared amidst a thundering applause from fans. The actor rued that despite the presence of efficient politicians like MK Stalin and Anbumani Ramadoss, the “system is affected” and that people’s “thought process” about politics and democracy has to be changed. “The system is rotten. We should change the system.”



Shooting down the outsider tag, Rajinikanth, a man of Marathi roots and a native of Karnataka, proclaimed himself to be a true-blue Tamilian despite his origins. “Even though I am from Karnataka, still you have accepted me and you have made me into a Tamil. I am a pure Tamil now.” On the issue of many of his critics pointing out his non-Tamil origin, Rajinikanth said his native place was a village in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. “Naan pachai Tamizhan (I am a pure Tamil)....if you ask me to get out and throw me away, I will land only in the Himalayas (which he frequents) and not in any other state,” he said.



Questions were often raised “if Rajinikanth is a Tamil,” he added. “I am 67 years old. For 23 years, I was in Karnataka and 44 in Tamil Nadu. I grew up with you. I may have come here as a Kannadiga or Marathi from Karnataka but you gave me love, support, name, fame and prosperity and you have made me a Tamil,” he said amidst loud cheers. The actors roots are often a focal point of discussion in various circles and they come to the fore when the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu peaks. Noting that his remarks created a controversy, Rajinikanth said he had not expected his recent comments on politics to become such a hot topic of discussion.



