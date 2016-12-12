Rail tickets may burn bigger hole in your pockets

With only 45 days left for the next budget, hints have now emerged that train journey may become costlier as the Railways is mulling increasing fares on the finance ministry’s suggestion.



According to a new plan, a cess will be levied on all reserved tickets. On sleeper and AC-3-tier tickets, the cess may be on higher side compared to the same on AC-2 and AC-1 tickets. The plan needs the minister’s approval before it is taken to the cabinet, sources said.



Railway minister Suresh Prabhu is believed to have agreed to levy the cess so that the special Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (safety fund) is created at the earliest.



The railway ministry had earlier sought Rs 1,19,183 crore from the finance ministry to create the fund, sources said. The finance ministry, however, agreed to provide only 25 per cent of the fund sought and suggested that the Railways raised the remaining 75 per cent resources itself, the sources said. According to the proposal, the safety cess will be levied to generate the fund for strengthening track and upgrading the signalling system and eliminating unmanned level crossings among other safety-related works.



The plan to increase the fare by levying a cess has come when passenger bookings are on downslide and fares of AC 2-tier and AC 1 are high.



The Railways has been witnessing train derailments on almost regular basis, but the accident of Indore-Patna express last month near Kanpur causing death of about 150 people has triggered a fresh look at safety measures taken so far, sources said. The Kanpur derailment has been blamed on lack of upgrade and maintenance of track and signalling system.



Since the majority of accidents happen at unmanned level crossings it is essential to eliminate level crossings through construction of road over bridges and under bridges.



Through the last two rail budgets, the government had introduced train collision avoidance system on high density network, elimin­ation of unmanned level crossings in a phased manner and review recommendations of Kakodar pa­nel on high-level safety review.



After successful proof of concept trials of TCAS, a radio communication based system with continuous update of movement authority, it has been on extended field trials of on a pilot basis in Lingamapalli-Vikarabad-Wadi-Bidar section of south central Railway.



The Train Protection and Warning System (TPWS), meant to avoid train accidents on account of human error of signal passing or over-speeding, has been provided on Chennai-Gummidipundi suburban section of Southern Railway, Hazrat Nizamuddin – Agra section of Northern/North Central Railway and Dum Dum-Kavi Subhash section of Kolkata Metro.



