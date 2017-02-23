Rail kiosks to sport look of airport shops

Railways minister Suresh Prabhu has cleared a new catering policy that offers licences for opening multipurpose stalls (MPS) at railway stations. These stalls would be allowed to sell most items, including OTC (over-the-counter) medicines and resemble transit areas at airports.



The new policy provides for unbundling of catering services by splitting food preparation and distribution.



Accordingly, Indian Railways’ catering and ticketing arm IRCTC will take over food preparation across its network while engaging private parties to sell them in trains. Official sources said that the move would lead to improvement in food quality with price remaining at current levels. The new policy is likely to be unveiled on March 3.



"The licencees of MPS will be allowed to sell all kinds of products, except liquor and other items the consumption of which is discouraged by the government. Currently, the railways give licence for single purpose. For example, a licencee having right to sell books at stations are not allowed to sell foods. We will now shift from it and give one licence to sell various goods and services," an official said.



Explaining the rationale behind new policy, he said now travelling people look for shops to buy mobile phone and other electronic gadgets but they are not available at stations. The new policy allows sale of all items at stalls in railway premises, including packaged foods.



The policy is in line with railways' station redevelopment plan, which seeks to exploit land resources arou­nd stations by offering space to private parties for commercial use such as setting up of budget hotels and ope­ning shopping centres.



IRCTC is set to gain from the new catering policy and make up for part of the losses on account of withdrawal of service charge on booking of railway tickets. As it takes up more trains for providing catering services, higher volume is expected to improve its income from the food segment. In FY16, IRCTC’s income from lice­ncee catering services fell 20.91 per cent to Rs 2,209.09 crore from Rs 2,793.18 crore in FY15.



As per the plan, IRCTC would provide cooked food onboard all trains. It will hire contractual staff from private manpower agencies for sales and distribution. There would also be a manager on each train to supervise sales and distribution. He will also be tasked to address food related complaints of travelling passengers. “More and more kitchens will be set up by IRCTC across the railway network,” the official said.



The railways is gradually phasing out pantry cars from trains as it will help the public transporter reduce its operational cost. Instead, coo­k­ed food would now be picked up from base kitchens and loaded on trains on the lines of the premium trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi.



