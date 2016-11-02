Rahul vents anger at cops over detention of ex-armyman's famly

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday vent profound anger at policemen over the detention of the family members of an army veteran, who allegedly committed suicide over OROP, calling it "shameful" and symbolic of "undemocratic" mentality of the Modi government.



"Do you not feel ashamed? He is a son of an army veteran, he is his father... And you are arresting them?" a livid Rahul told policemen pointing towards the deceased soldier Ram Kishan Grewal's son and father.



"What is your name? You think the family of India's martyr should be arrested? Do you not feel ashamed?," Rahul asked a senior police officer at Mandir Marg police station where he was taken following his detention after he was denied entry into RML Hospital to meet Grewal's family.



"A martyr's family is arrested. This is Modi ji's India," he earlier told reporters outside RML Hospital.



"How can you arrest the son and father of martyr? And if you have not arrested them, then why are you not letting them go," he said after his request for releasing Grewal's family was turned down.



"A new India is in the making, you have to identify it. What is happening in India today, you have to identify it. It is a result of their mentality. It is a particular type of mentality. It is an undemocratic type of mentality."



Rahul, who was keen to meet the ex-serviceman's family, was requested by a police officer to leave the place in view of his security. He, in turn, demanded that the official tell the media what orders he had received.



"They are telling me to go away from here and leave. I told you, a new India is being formed," he said as high political drama unfolded outside the hospital.



"Modi ji is so scared that he has ordered his Police to beat families of martyrs and detain political opponents," Congress said on its website after Rahul's detention.



Party's chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala, who was also detained along with Haryana CLP leader Kiran Chowdhury, dubbed the action as "naked goondaism" of the Modi government.



The Congress vice president earlier said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Subedar Ram Kishan Grewal. Extremely sad to learn of his death."



Gandhi also asked the Prime Minister to implement One Rank-One Pension scheme in a meaningful way in the wake of the alleged suicide by Grewal. He said soldiers should not have to struggle to claim what is their due.



"I urge the PM once again: soldiers should not have to struggle to claim what is their due. OROP must be implemented in a meaningful way!," he said on twitter.



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "Suicide of a jawan on issue of OROP is tragic. My condolences to the family. The government has lots to answer."



"The way Govt is working since day 1 is anti-democratic, they have one agenda to stop Rahul Gandhi wherever he goes," Patel said. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged, "Police used force against family members (of Ram Kishan Grewal's) who were dragged on the ground and beaten up."



