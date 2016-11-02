Rahul, Sisodia detained amid high drama at RML

Amid high drama, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were detained on Wednesday at the RML Hospital here after they tried to meet the family of an ex-serviceman who allegedly committed suicide over the OROP issue.



The Congress Vice President was not allowed to enter the premises of the Centre-run hospital. His repeated attempts were stonewalled by the heavy posse of security personnel, drawing angry reaction from the leader who lashed out at the Modi government.



Speaking to reporters, Rahul wondered whether democracy works in this fashion. Senior police official MK Meena said they will not allow obstruction of health services.



"We will not allow any kind of politics inside hospitals in Delhi. Democracy does not mean obstruction of health services. Rahul Gandhi has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station," he said.



Earlier, Sisodia managed to enter the hospital premises and meet the family members of the deceased, before being detained by police.



Eyewitnesses said Sisodia could enter the premises as he came in a civilian car, which went undetected by the security.



A senior official of the hospital said the deceased, Ram Kishan Grewal, was "brought dead to the hospital at 1.45 AM last night". "His body was sent for post-mortem to Lady Hardinge at 7.30 AM in the morning today," the official said.



Vehicular movement ouitside the hospital was thrown out of gear as Rahul's presence led to chaos.



