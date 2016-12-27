Rahul, Mamata rally together; demand probe into Birla diaries

Shrugging aside the absence of key opposition parties like the Left, JD (U) and NCP, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, opened up a front against prime minister Narendra Modi’s note ban.



The two affirmed here on Tuesday that they are working on a common minimum programme to deal with demonetisation.



Unperturbed by the fact that opposition’s unity against the government had crumbled, Rahul Gandhi said that it was a continuous process and all the parties stood on a common plank during the winter session of Parliament. Among the prominent parties that joined Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee’s joint press conference were RJD, DMK and JD (S).



Mamata said that a common minimum programme (CMP) to challenge the note ban and its fall out on the country’s poor is being chalked out. Rahul Gandhi said that opposition unity was a continuous process and claimed that each party had its own political compulsions, which is to be respected. Some political parties, like the JD (U), are not against demonetisation and are uncomfortable in joining the opposition ranks to oppose the Modi government’s move.



Both Rahul and Mamata reiterated what they had been saying during the course of their meetings in the last month against demonetisation. Mamata said that the PM should resign for causing inconvenience to the people. Rahul appeared apprehensive about seeking the prime minister’s resignation, but sought an explanation from the government on the whole rationale behind the demonetisation move.



He reiterated allegations of corruption against the prime minister and demanded that the Aditya Birla diaries in which Modi has been named as having received money, should be probed. Rahul Gandhi said the entire opposition will support any anti-corruption move by the government but prime minister Modi should explain what the country has gained from demonetisation.



He said that Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, whose name also appeared in the Sahara-Birla diaries, has sought a probe into the documents but the prime minister is shying away from facing investigation. The Congress leader demanded to know why the prime minister should be made an exception.



Rahul Gandhi also clarified that his meeting with the prime minister during the Parliament session was fulfillment of promise he had given to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh. He said he had told the farmers that he will take up the issue of farm loan waiver with the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister’s demonetisation drive will benefit only a handful of rich families while money has been snatched from poor. He also demanded that the government should table names of Swiss bank account holders in the Parliament.



Later, the BJP hit back at the Congress and TMC. The ruling party said that Rahul Gandhi was silent on corruption during the UPA rule. “There was a time when all opposition parties used to unite against Congress. Now Congress has to call all parties to unite against BJP,” said party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



