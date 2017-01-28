Rahul declares Amarinder as Cong’s Punjab CM candidate

Putting to rest all the speculations, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday declared Captain Amarinder Singh as the party’s chief ministerial face at an election rally in Amritsar. Rahul’s rally coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Punjab campaign launch rally in Jalandhar.



Hitting the campaign trail in the state, Rahul Gandh raked up the drugs menace in Punjab reminding that he had raised the issue four years ago for which he was ridiculed.



“I said four years ago that 70 per cent youth are affected by drugs. The Badals made fun of me. Now, entire Punjab is saying what I said,” he said.



He publicly endorsed Captain Amarinder Singh as the party’s chief ministerial candidates. The entry of former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu in Congress fold had led to speculations about the party having changed its mind on the chief ministerial face.



In his usual style of going poetic, Rahul said the farmers were happy to see badals (clouds), but the Badals of Punjab are not so generous. “They have ruined the future of Punjab. But the people are not at fault, the government is. We are not here to make false promises. The government must deal with the serious issues of drugs and corruption. Only a Congress government can successfully do this,” he said promising a crackdown on drug menace.



“We’ll introduce such laws in the state that people will tremble at the thought of drugs,” he said, adding that the Congress will end the debt trouble of Punjab farmers. “Be it farmer, labourer or small time trader, they’ve all been bled dry by the current government. Congress will give the people’s money back to them. Their money will go into developing your state,” he said. “Jo Congress kehti hai, vo karke dikhati hai,” Rahul said targeting AAP which has been attracting huge crowds.



Rahul said that AAP had promised a lot in Delhi but failed to deliver. “AAP says different things in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. They keep contradicting themselves. Make it clear what you want to do. We have someone, who wants to be the chief minister of both Delhi and Punjab! How can an outsider be the chief minister of Punjab?” he asked. The Congress hopes to win power back from Shiromini Akali Dal, which has been ruling for the last 10 years. Punjab for years have seen bi-polar contest between the Congress and the Akalis, but this time AAP’s entry has made it triangular.



