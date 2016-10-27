Race to the White House: Polls send mixed signals

A new round of opinion polls in the US appear to send mixed signals about the trend in the race to the White House, with one showing less than a one-point gap between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, while another puts the Democrat a massive 14 points ahead of her Republican rival.



The IBD/TIPP poll, which is said to have made the most accurate prediction in the 2012 elections, said that Trump (41.2%) is trailing by just 0.6 points against Clinton (41.8%).



On the other hand, a new AP-Gfk poll gives Clinton a commanding lead of 14 percentage points. Clinton has the support of 51 per cent of likely voters, while Trump is favoured by 37 per cent. The poll, conducted between 1,546 adults including 1,212 likely voters, gives the greatest lead for Clinton among all major national polls.



Fox News in its latest poll said the race to the White House has narrowed with less than two weeks for the November 8 general elections. Clinton (44 per cent) has a three-point lead over Trump (41%). Last week she was up by six points (45-39%) and before that by seven (45-38%).



In a poll carried out by US Today/Suffolk University, Clinton with 47 per cent leads Trump by nine percentage points. It was carried among 1,000 likely voters from October 20 to 24.



The Reuters/Ipsos poll gives Clinton a lead of four points over Trump. Los Angeles Times/USC tracking is the only poll that puts Trump ahead, albeit by a narrow single point margin.



As per RealClearPolitics, which keeps track of all major national polls, Clinton's lead over Trump has now come down to 5.4 percentage points in an average of polls, which was nearly nine percentage points over a week ago. In the Huffington Post average of polls Trump is trailing Clinton by six percentage points.



