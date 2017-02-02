Quite a balancing act

The Union budget clearly focuses on fiscal prudence while furthering the agriculture and rural economy for an inclusive growth. I would say that the 10 distinct themes identified by the finance minister impacting both economic and social development, demonstrate the government’s ingenuity in balancing public spending and fiscal deficit.



There is no doubt whatsoever that the budget attempts to enhance domestic demand considerably by increasing the budgetary layout on the country’s key economic and social segments as well as taking measures to improve the ease of doing business. The focus on areas such as ports, roads, affordable housing, physical infrastructure should provide the economy, the industry and steel sector necessary impetus to meet its growth targets.



Now talking about the steel sector (the sector, we are engaged in), in particular, the steel industry, being a core sector, appreciates the government’s budgetary allocation for infrastructure development. I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind that this focus on infrastructure will definitely improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the sector. The government’s plan to put in place a specific programme for development of multi-modal logistics would help the industry. The steel industry looks forward to working with the government in its plans to develop infrastructure and empower rural communities.



