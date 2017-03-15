Quality growth stocks to stay attractive

Key benchmark indices posted strong gains on Tuesday on ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) phenomenal success in the assembly election Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The scale of the BJP’s victory paves the way for further reforms and should lead to more inflows, supporting asset prices. For international investors, India is one of the few emerging markets that has everything going for it: demographics, economics and politics. With elections settled, it is clear that the Prime Minister Narendar Modi-led government will gain better leverage in the Upper House by 2018. We expect the government to use this period of political stability to push for bold economic and social reforms.



The benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday ended the session up 496 points, or 1.71 per cent at 29,442, very close to its all-time high of 30,024, hit on March 4, 2015. While the broader Nifty index reached a high of 9,122 in intraday trade before paring gains to end the session up 152 points, or 1.71 per cent, at 9,087, closing above the 9,050 level for the first time ever. The rupee strengthened past the 66-mark against the dollar. Liquidity remains high as inflows from domestic institutional investors, especially with retail investors increasingly investing through the systematic investment plans in mutual funds.



The path for the market going forward will be driven by the earnings growth trajectory in FY18, GST implementation and its teething issues. Global factors that matter include the US Fed’s stance on interest rates and the US dollar’s behaviour against emerging markets currencies.



Analysts estimate that FY17-18 would witness a turnaround in the growth cycle. However, Indian markets are no longer cheap, barring a few exceptions in IT and pharmaceuticals sectors. With valuations already up 50 per cent in some cases as compared to the regional peers; it is expected that the liquidity may not keep the stocks at such levels, especially with an increase in Fed rates in the horizon. This calls for assembling the virtues of caution and optimism for existing investors, as we believe that stocks have priced in the expected rise in rates.



Going forward, we are of a strong view that liquidity will continue to drive the Indian market, but a lot would depend on Fed decisions. Much will depend also on the abilities of companies to generate free cash flow and accumulate capital in a rising interest environment. The companies that focus on accumulating capital in the near-term may not deliver instant growth but will eventually generate better value than the growth-oriented companies in medium- to long-term. However, if one is looking at value creation in the short-run, then it is suggested to pick companies that focus on achieving growth at a reasonable price and to wid­en one’s sector position.



