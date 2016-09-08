Qatar fumes as Etihad, Emirates lead in India

Qatar seems to be up in arms over flying rights of its airlines as the Gulf nation has shot off a stinging letter to the Indian aviation authorities for early talks to enhance seat entitlements for its carriers.The energy-rich Qatar is learnt to have asked for more than doubling the weekly seat entitlements from the present 24,292 besides enhancing frequency and points-of-call to India. Its flag carrier Qatar Airways is among the top 10 airlines in the world and has a 4 per cent share in India’s international air traffic.An industry source said Qatar has expressed its unhappiness over India generously negotiating bilateral traffic rights with rival United Arab of Emirates (UAE) while keeping its proposal pending over the years in spite of repeated requests and raising the issue during visits of its head of state to India.“Qatar is quite frustrated from the fact that no bilateral talks have been held since 2009 while neighbouring UAE, especially Dubai, has negotiated more and more seats for their carriers like Emirates and Etihad,” the source said.Since Qatar Airways, the designated airline of the Arab nation, has utilised all the available seat entitlements with India, it wants the limit to be raised. India on its part has, however, been reluctant to sit across the negotiating table maintaining that it would come at the cost of local carriers given their low utilisation level. “There is a transparent policy now in place for negotiating bilateral traffic rights with foreign countries. Also, why should we not be concerned first for our carriers?” an aviation ministry official said.The issue has got further complicated with the unveiling of a new national civil aviation policy (NCAP-2016) last June. It requires renegotiation of bilateral air traffic rights with foreign countries only when the designated carriers from the two sides have used up 80 per cent of the existing entitlements.“It is reasonable request. Qatar has been wanting to put more flights to India. It is a fact that Indian population in Qatar is equal to the combined population of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are two main points in the Gulf. It is also a fact that fares to Doha are higher simply because the required capacity is not there and it is affecting the Indian population there,” said aviation veteran and former India head of Qatar Airways, Rajan Mehra.Compared to about 480 frequencies per week from each direction by UAE carriers, Qatar operates 102 flights.“The Indian government should look positively at it. If Indian carriers are not operating the seats available to them, it should not be a roadblock in giving Qatar extra traffic rights,” Mehra added.Most of the Gulf and West Asian carriers use India as a source market to feed their flights to Europe and North America using their home base. As per industry estimate, Indian passengers account for the Gulf carriers’ 30 per cent traffic to the US. Aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates that India accounts for nearly 36 per cent of Emirates and Etihad’s traffic to the US. About 28 per cent passengers booked by Qatar Airways in India are for their onward flights to the US.With Emirates increasing its lead over competitors in the region, Qatar’s unease looks justified. Moreover, India is planning to hold fresh talks with Dubai for enhancing bilateral rights from 65,200 seats a week with the airlines from two sides using most of it.Earlier in 2013, the then UPA-II government had increased bilateral seat entitlements between India and Abu Dhabi, raising the weekly seats by 36,670 to 50,000 over the next three years. This has placed Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, which has 24 per cent stake in domestic private carrier Jet Airways, in an advantageous position to corner higher market share on India-Gulf route.