Qatar Airways confident of clearing FDI hurdles in India

Qatar Airways is confident that present Indian rule barring foreign airlines to own 100 per cent stake in an Indian carrier will not come in its way to gain foothold in the world’s third largest aviation market. It is betting high on prime minister Narendra Modi, hoping that foreign direct investment (FDI) from Qatar to India would be irresistible enough to amend the rules and allow its venture to come up in the country.



A new aviation policy mapped out by “futuristic” prime minister Modi will permit 100 per cent foreign ownership of a domestic airline, news agency Bloomberg quoted Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker as saying in London. The Persian Gulf carrier is planning to order 100 narrow-body aircraft to power its growth plan in India, which has become a new battleground of foreign carriers. Singapore Airlines and Air Asia have already started their operations in the burgeoning Indian market with Tata group being their local partner. Another big carrier Etihad has 24 per cent stake in Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways that feeds a large number of its onward flights to Europe and the US. With apprehensions of government relaxing the FDI rules to allow entry of Qatar Airways, which has deep pockets to take on local carriers, incumbent Indian carriers under the banner of Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) are lobbying hard to thwart its plan. The trade grouping includes private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.



While government is yet to take a call on liberalising rules for foreign carriers, the market is abuzz of Qatar preparing the ground for its new venture. In what seems early signs of easing FDI rules, a high-level task force under senior official of external affairs ministry is already looking into the possibility of enhancing foreign investment into India from various countries, especially Qatar and other Gulf nations.



On its part Qatar Airways seems going full throttle to launch domestic flights in India. The airline is briefing lawyers in India and will seek formally to establish the new airline soon, with a tender for aircraft to follow, its CEO Al Baker told reporters after addressing the Qatar-U.K. Business and Investment Forum. “It could be this year,” the CEO was quoted by Bloomberg.



In a wave of decisions to make India attractive for foreign investors, the government last year opened the aviation sector wide open for overseas investors including 100 per cent FDI in domestic airlines. It, however, retained the FDI cap for foreign airlines at 49 per cent and said the clause of substantial ownership and effective control (SOEC) would continue to apply for giving flying permit to an airline company.



In order to circumvent this restriction, Qatar Airways may set up its venture in India with majority ownership with Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign fund of the Gulf country. But even this would not be easy as present rules do not allow even indirect holding of a foreign airline in Indian carrier beyond the limit of 49 per cent.



“We would like to see there is no connection, direct or indirect, between a foreign airline and its co-partner investing beyond the 49 per cent stake in an Indian carrier. These are the details, which will be worked out. Once we receive a proposal it will be considered on case-to-case basis. So far, we have not received a proposal like this (where a foreign airline might be partnering with an associate firm to invest up to 100 per cent in the equity of an Indian airline),” aviation secretary RN Choubey had told this paper in an interview earlier.



