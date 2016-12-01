Q2 GDP up 7.3%, demonetisation worries linger on

The Indian economy grew at 7.3 per cent in the July-September period of the current fiscal, up from 7.1 per cent in the first quarter due to improved performance of manufacturing, services and trade. However, there is apprehension of a slowing economy after the decision to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. Economists are suggesting that this may lead to a slow down in economic growth in the next two quarters. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has warned that there could be a two percentage drop in GDP.



On the impact of demonetisation on growth prospects, chief statistician TCA Anant said statements issued by experts are made without any data. “People make assumptions and based on that they make statements. Once the data come in, I will make a statement,” he said. Anant said the sectors, which registered growth of over 7 per cent in July-September quarter, include public administration, defence, financial, insurance, real estate and professional services, manufacturing, trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting.



India, which overtook China in economic growth rate in 2015, continues to be the world’s fastest growing large economy. Even the monthly macro-economic data on performance of eight infrastructure sectors showed a growth of 6.6 per cent in October, the highest in the past six months.



Growth rates in agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, electricity, gas, water supply, other utility services and construction were at 3.3 per cent, (-) 1.5 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.



This compares with 2 per cent, 5 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent from the year ago period.



Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said: “What we have for the first half are actual numbers. It shows good consistent performance. For the second half, we will have to see, as there are a lot of uncertainties. We have to analyse it before we say something.”



What is worrying however is the decline in the gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), an indicator of investment. GFCF growth rates at current and constant prices are estimated at (-)3.2 per cent and (-)5.6 per cent during Q2 of 2016-17, as compared with 7.5 per cent and 9.7 per cent during Q2 of 2015-16.



As per CSO, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in the second quarter of 2016-17 is estimated at Rs 29.63 lakh crore, as against Rs 27.62 lakh crore in the year-ago period.



Core infrastructure sectors such as coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, which together contribute 38 per cent to the total industrial production, grew 6.6 per cent last month, as against 3.8 per cent growth in the year-ago period.



The government has also released the fiscal deficit data, which reached Rs 4.23 lakh crore in the first seven months of 2016-17, or 79.3 per cent of the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 5.33 lakh crore, or 3.5 per cent of GDP for the whole year.



