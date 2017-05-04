Pvt firm director held in Rs 2,600 cr PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director and promoter of a Mumbai-based firm for defrauding over two-dozen state-owned banks of over Rs 2,600 crore and laundering ill-gotten money. The banks include the Punjab National Bank. The accused siphoned off the money outside the country and bought assets.



Agency officials said it arrested Vijay M Choudhary late on Tuesday in Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Choudhary is the “director and main controller” of Zoom Developers Private Ltd (ZDPL), a project development and management company, and was wanted by the ED in this case, where it is alleged that the firm and its controllers cheated 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,650 crore.



ED officials later produced Choudhary at a court in Indore.



The ED had booked a criminal case under PMLA based on a CBI FIR to probe this alleged default. It had also attached 1,280 acres of land in California in the United States of America (USA) in this case in 2015.



“The money laundering investigation was conducted in this case on the basis of FIR and charge sheets filed by the CBI where it is alleged that Choudhary-controlled ZDPL has caused wrongful loss to five banks, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, United Bank of India and Union Bank, to the tune of Rs 966 crore,” the ED said in a statement. Further, it said, “this loss is not just limited to Rs 966 crore, but the accused has cheated more than 25 banks and it involves huge public money of over Rs 2,650 crore.”



The agency said its probe found that majority of the contracts shown by Choudhary’s forms were “paper contracts only” and no work was done and ZDPL has frequently sought extension of bank guarantees and counter guarantees by citing false grounds. It said, Choudhary, along with his associate Sharad Kabra “cheated Indian bankers, siphoned off public funds outside the country and acquired assets by laundering the illegally generated money through web of companies created in India.” Kabra was also arrested in this case earlier.



The ED has called Choudhary, who is alleged to have floated about 485 companies in his or his associates’ names, the “mastermind” of this fraud case. It added Choudhary had floated 15 companies in the US, three in the UK and Switzerland each, seven in Singapore, four in Germany, nine in the UAE and two each in China and Zimbabwe.



Till now, the ED has attached assets worth Rs 130 crore, which are immovable properties.



