Pvt carriers seek part waiver of non-aero airport charges

Private airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir and Jet Airways have asked for part waiver of non-aero airport charges during closure of runway for maintenance. This will allow carriers to save on fixed cost during reduction of flights from these airports.



“During periodical runway closures for maintenance work, respective airports must grant proportionate part waiver in non-aero charges enabling airlines to take care of their additional cost incurred due to curtailment of flights, congestion in runway etc,” the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) said in a communication to the aviation ministry.



An airline executive, who didn’t wish to be named, said that non-aero expenses are unnecessary for airlines during runway closure. “These are charges incurred on office rental, parking and for using common facilities at airports. These are not major costs, and avoidable when flights are not operating,” he said. Among various demands taken up with the ministry, the airlines have sought redressal of watch-hour constraints at smaller and defence airports. The airlines have once again suggested that old airports in Bangalore and Hyderabad be opened to ease congestion at existing greenfield airports.



For the Mumbai airport, the FIA has proposed to allow additional flights at nearby airports like Aurangabad, Pune and Nasik. Facing infrastructure constraints at most airports, airlines have raised the issue of acute shortage of slots and overnight parking bays.



“A committee needs to be constituted to review slot availability, allocation process and address the overall infrastructure constraints at airports in not just metros, but smaller stations as well. Close-in alternate airports such as HAL (Bangalore) and Begumpet need to be reopened,” the airline grouping has said.



On Mumbai airport’s proposal to take away historicity of slots, the FIA says if delays are due to factors outside their control, then the airline is deemed to have adhered to the allocated slots.



