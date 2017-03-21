PVR Cinemas to rollout VR lounges in metros

Multiplex major PVR Cinemas is looking at rolling out 10 virtual reality lounges in metro cities in the next 2-3 months, as it experiments with new forms of content.



PVR, which on Monday launched its first VR lounge in association with HP India at PVR ECX housed in Mall of India in Noida, plans to open nine more lounges in the next 2-3 months.



"We want to offer different forms of content to enhance our customers' cinema experience... I think consumers will find VR fascinating. We are looking at 10 VR lounges in metro cities in the next 2-3 months," PVR joint managing director Sanjeev Bijli said.



The company, which is looking at opening VR lounges in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, claimed it has opened the first VR lounge in Asia.



All customers buying a movie ticket at PVR ECX, Noida can have a chance to explore immersive content of various genres like gaming, fiction horror and action, among others.



"For the first 15 days, the lounge will be available for free for PVR customers to experience. After that, people who want to access the lounge facility will be charged Rs 100," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta said.



When asked if the company sees VR lounges becoming a standalone concept in the coming future, Bijli said: "It can. But for us right now it is an enhanced revenue stream within cinema. It will evolve with time."



PVR is looking at a maximum of 12-14 seater VR pods at its theatres. PVR ECX, Noida has 4 seater VR pod. The company is starting with a choice of 8 films at its VR lounge.



PVR operates 570 screens in over 120 properties across India. It plans to open another 70-80 screens in the next fiscal.



