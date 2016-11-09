Putin congratulates Trump, hopes for 'constructive dialogue'
Nov 09 2016 , Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin today congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in US elections, hoping to work with him to improve relations, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin "expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US- Russia relations out of their critical condition" and said that "building constructive dialogue" would be in the interest of both countries and the world community, the Kremlin statement said
