Putin congratulates Trump, hopes for 'constructive dialogue'

By AFP Nov 09 2016 , Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin today congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in US elections, hoping to work with him to improve relations, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin "expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US- Russia relations out of their critical condition" and said that "building constructive dialogue" would be in the interest of both countries and the world community, the Kremlin statement said

