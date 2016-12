Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today okayed constitution of a pensioners welfare board in the state.



A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the board would have a chairperson and 10 non-official members.



The Chief Minister also approved the appointment of Nachattar Singh Jahangir and Davinder Singh Dyal as the board's chairman and senior vice-Chairman, respectively.



The formal order in this regard would be issued shortly, the spokesperson said.