Public debt up 3%

The central government’s public debt increased three per cent in the July-September quarter compared with the previous quarter. “The public debt (excluding liabilities under the ‘public account’) of the central government provisionally increased by three per cent in second quarter of 2016-17 on the quarter-on-quarter basis,” said the quarterly report on debt management for July-September 2016.



Internal debt constituted 92.3 per cent of public debt as at end-September 2016, while marketable securities accounted for 83.4 per cent of public debt.



About 26.2 per cent of outstanding stock has a residual maturity of up to five years, which implies that over the next five years, on an average, around 5.6 per cent of outstanding stock needs to be rolled over every year. “Thus, the rollover risk in debt portfolio continues to be low. The implementation of budgeted buyback/switches in coming months is expected to reduce rollover risk further,” the report said.



The public debt, in India, refers to a part of the total borrowings by the Union government, which includes such items as market loans, special bearer bonds, treasury bills and special loans and securities issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It also includes the outstanding external debt. However, it does not include small savings, provident funds, other accounts, reserve funds and deposits.



The aggregate borrowings by the Union government, comprising the public debt and these other borrowings, are generally known as ‘net liabilities of the government’.



During the second quarter of the financial year, the government issued dated securities worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore, taking gross borrowings during first half of 2016-17 to Rs 3.41 lakh crore, or 56.8 per cent of budget estimate (BE), vis-a-vis 58.5 per cent of the budget estimate in first half of 2015-16. “Net market borrowings during first half of the ongoing financial year was at Rs 124,777 crore, 55.1 per cent of the budget estimate. Auctions, both governm­ent dated securities and treasury bills, during second quarter of 2016-17 were held in accordance with the pre-announced issuance calendar,” the report said.



According to the report, the government securities (G-sec) yields declined sharply across the curve during the quarter, with 10-year segment gaining the most, on the back of softening of crude prices, increase in risk appetite globally after sharp correction post Brexit, passage of GST bill by the Upper House of Parliament, liquidity easing measures of RBI and expectation of rate cut from RBI.



“The trading volume of government securities on an outright basis during the second quarter of 2016-17 increased by 78.45 per cent over the previous quarter,” it said.



