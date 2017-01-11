PSUs eye EPFO funds
Jan 10 2017 , New Delhi
Under the government pressure to step up capital spending, PSUs are eyeing investments from EPFO, which is sitting on a huge cash pile, to fund projects.
It being a pension fund, EPFO invests its corpus in long-term funds like state and central government bonds. PSUs too need such funding to implement their infrastructure projects, which have mostly longer pay back period.
At least seven PSUs, including Indian Oil, ONGC, Coal India and Power Finance Corporation, have approached the Employee Provident Fund Oragnisation (EPFO) for investment, labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Tuesday.
