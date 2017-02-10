PSU general insurers raise group health premium rates by 40-50%

The plans to list on the bourses has brought back profitability at centre stage for the four public sector non-life insurers who were so far chasing market share but had been reporting operating losses. According to industry officials, since January this year (a time when most multinational companies renew their cover), state owned general insurers have stayed away from grabbing loss making group health insurance business and have also increased the premium rates in the segment on an average by 40-50 per cent.



Among the various classes of health insurance, (individual, corporate/group mediclaim and government health schemes), the losses are higher incase of group mediclaim that has a total claims ratio of 150-200 per cent.



G Srinivasan chairman-cum-managing director at the country’s largest non-life insurer New India Assurance said, “All loss making segments have seen a revision in premium rates. The loss ratio in group health for our company is 120 per cent and on an average we have increased the premium rates by 40 to 50 per cent here.”



“Fire business also has seen a rise of 10-20 per cent,” added Srinivasan.



K Sanath Kumar, chairman cum managing director at state owned National Insurance told FC, “We are talking to corporates and brokers to correct the rates. However, competition is still intense and if we try to enhance the premium we lose the business to competitors. However there has been around 10-15 per cent average correction in group health premium rates. I feel that two years of continuous correction in premium rates should make this business viable.”



“This year we have not been aggressively pursuing fresh corporate group health business,” added Kumar.



A senior official at United India confirmed that the insurer has stayed away from group health business in the last few months and has increased the premium for corporates in line with the claim outgo.



Group health insurance policies are high volume one-year policies, have low administrative cost and help insurance companies to report a better topline. If a corporate customer is giving a large fire/property business (which is a profitable line for insurers), public sector general insurers used to offer steep discounts to the company while offering group heath cover to it provided the overall business from the company was breakeven or profitable.



Last month, the government gave its in-principle approved to list the four public sector non-life insurance companies and state owned reinsurer (GIC Re) to help bring in transparency and equity in these companies and improve corporate governance.



Srinivasan refused to share any details but said that he expects all the formalities, compliance with Sebi norms, valuation exercise to get completed in the next six to eight months and we will go for listing in 2017-18.



New India also launched a mediclaim policy on Thursday targeting the high networth individuals. Christened as ‘Premier Mediclaim Policy’ the policy offers a cover ranging from Rs 15 lakh upto Rs 1 crore and covers various treatments normally excluded by insurers such as infertility, HIV/AIDS, maternity benefits, OPD expenses, psychiatric and psychosomatic illnesses.



