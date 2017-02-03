PSU bank stocks on budget run

Public sector banks surged for the second day on Budget announcements, seen as positive for the sector. Market players believe the fiscal prudence shown in the budget would lead to lower yield and resist inflationary pressures. They are also relieved that no farm loan waiver was proposed in the budget. The proposal for Rs 10,000-crore capital infusion, in PSU banks, though inadequate, is also appreciated. Analysts say the government will be a major spender in the economy in the next fiscal, which will, in turn, help public sector banks’ financials going forward.



PSU Bank stocks gained in the range of 2 to 10 per cent a day after the Budget on Thursday. The gains came in the backdrop of benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing flat with gains of 0.30 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively.



On the budget day, on Wednesday, PSU bank stocks had closed with gains of between 1 per cent and 4 per cent.



EA Sundaram, executive director & chief investment officer-equities, DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers, said, “Fiscal deficit targets of 3.2 per cent in FY18 and 3 per cent in FY19 shows fiscal prudence, which will help contain inflation and lower yields, which should be positive for the banking sector.”



“Additionally changes in the provisioning requirements for non-performing loans and accounting standards to accrual from cash basis and capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore for PSU banks are all positive developments for the banking sector,” Sundaram said.



While investors were bullish on bank stocks, analyst said more could have been announced in the budget for PSU banks and Rs 10,000 crore capital infusion was not enough for faster repair of the stressed balance sheets of PSU banks. Research and rating agency Crisil, in its budget analysis, said, “One big miss in the budget is the lack of road map to resolve the banking sector asset quality stress and capital woes.”



Kotak Institutional Equities said, “Capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore in public sector banks is in line with previously laid-out plan of Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion over FY 2016-19 under Project Indradhanush. Higher capital infusion could have helped faster repair of stressed balance sheets of PSU banks.”



The mid-size PSU banks gained more than the bigger ones on Thursday. SBI was up 0.89 per cent to Rs 272.70, PNB was up 1.57 per cent to Rs 142.55, Bank of Baroda gained 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 177.65 and Canara Bank was up 2.03 per cent to Rs 298.55 on the BSE.



The other PSU gainers were Bank of India (3.43 per cent), IDBI Bank (3.37 per cent), Bank of Maharashtra (4.89 per cent), Dena Bank (6.37 per cent), Central Bank of India (2.03 per cent), Corporation Bank (9.35 per cent), Andhra Bank (3.70 per cent), Allahabad Bank (4.01 per cent) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (2.88 per cent).



The smaller PSU banks also gained, led by Vijaya Bank (19.78 per cent), Syndicate Bank (3.45 per cent), UCO Bank(6.17 per cent), Indian Bank (2.06 per cent), South Indian Bank(2.34 per cent).



Shares of Vijaya Bank rose 19.78 per cent on the twin impacts of good quarterly performance announced on Thursday as well Budget announcements.



