PSBs, SUUTI to be part of CPSE exchange traded fund II

With the aim of meeting the disinvestment target, the government is all set to launch a new CPSE exchange traded fund (ETF) that would include public sector banks SBI, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda besides companies that are a part of SUUTI.



Sources said as many as 25 banks and SUUTI companies have been shortlisted for inclusion in the basket of the CPSE ETF II. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is discussing the option of including PSU banks in the second ETF with the finance ministry, they added.



The government has also finalised on appointing ICICI Mutual Fund to manage the new fund.



CPSE ETF I, comprising 10 energy, power and mining companies, is already operational and managed by Reliance Mutual Fund. So far, the government has raised over Rs 11,000 crore through stake sales via the fund in three tranches -- Rs 3,000 crore in 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in 2016 and Rs 2,500 crore in February this year from CPSE ETF I.



CPSE ETF has given effective returns of over 70 per cent to early investors in the form of bonus units and allotment discounts. While CPSE ETF trades at a much lower PE multiple of 11.44, compared with Nifty’s 22 ti­mes, its low expense ratio of 0.065 per cent translates into gains for investors.



As per the NSE data, the number of towns from whe­re investments have flowed into CPSE ETF has risen from 498 to 546 between April 2014 and February 2017. The number of CPSE ETF investors in cities like Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Visha­k­h­apatnam, Thane, Bhavnagar and Jaipur has more than doubled in 2 years.



Cities like Mumbai, Del­hi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gurugram have seen a CAGR of 12-64 per cent over two years. Hyderabad accounted for 26 per cent of the investor accounts in 2016-17.



