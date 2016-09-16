PSBs issue Rs 8,180 cr of AT1 bonds since June

State-owned banks in the last few four months have issued AT1 bonds aggregating Rs 8,180 crore, carrying a relatively higher coupon in the range of 9-11.5 per cent.Analysts said anecdotal evidences suggest that unlike in the earlier round of issuance, where the arra-ngers had to hold on to these bonds for a longer-than-expected period because of low investor appetite, this time they could place a sizeable amount of the issuance with the investors.Analysts said that in case banks are able to raise sizeable capital by way of additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, it could potentially reduce the quantum of support the government would need to infuse in state-owned banks. However, the coupon rate is higher in comparison to yields of senior bonds which trade in the band of around 7.5-9 per cent for ratings between AAA and A+ for tenures of 5 to 10 years.Says Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president and co head-financial sector ratings, Icra, “Public sector banks will need to raise Tier-1 capital of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to Rs 2.1 lakh crore during FY17-FY19 to meet the higher regulatory minimum capital requirements as well as to fund growth. Of this requirement, around 40 per cent (i.e. around Rs 70,000 crore to 90,000 crore) can be made by issuing AT1 instruments.”Public sector banks (PSBs) are heavily reliant on the government for new capital. Sharply deteriorating financial profiles have raised the standalone credit risks of state banks over the last year. Equity valuations have suffered as a result. Most continue to trade at heavy discounts to their book value, which acts as a significant constraint on raising new core equity. The government is pursuing a plan to inject Rs 70,000 crore into the state-controlled banks over the three years to April 2019, when they will be needed to comply with Basel-III capital standards however analysts see this as far short of what is required. Cumulatively, PSBs have issued nearly Rs 17,000 crore of Basel 3-compliant AT1 bonds since 2007 when the RBI first allowed such issuance.