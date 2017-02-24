PSBs to get govt funds by March

The government will disb­u­rse full quota of money kept for PSU bank capitalisation in this financial year rather than pushing release of so­me amount to the next year.



Sources privy to the development said the finance ministry is finalising a plan to disburse balance Rs 8,000 crore to banks in a month to boost their lending capa­c­ities and expand loan boo­ks, restricted by poor ass­et quality and weak capitalisation.



The additional money would largely benefit banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Ba­nk, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Vijaya Bank.



Under the bank recapit­a­l­isation road map finalised by the finance ministry, Rs 25,000 crore has been allotted for PSBs for FY17. Of this, Rs 22,915 crore is to be infused into 13 PSBs as announced in July.



But in the first instalme­nt, so far only 75 per cent of the amount has been relea­s­ed to banks. The balance of this and an additional Rs 3,000 crore would be relea­sed by second half of March.



The finance ministry had earlier linked release of the balance 25 per cent amount based on performance parameters such as efficiency, growth of credit and deposits, and reduction in the cost of operations.



“It is felt banks would ne­ed more capital now to impr­ove balancesheets and stre­n­gthen lending. So it has been decided to provide full budgeted amount to PSBs in the second instalment. The mo­n­ey will be released next mo­n­th,” said an official.



As part of Indradhanush road map for bank capitalisation finalised last year, the government will infuse Rs 70,000 crore into state banks over four years while banks will have to raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the market to meet their capital requirements in line with global risk norms Basel III.



It has kept provision for Rs 25,000 crore in FY16 as well as in FY17. It will be followed by Rs 10,000 crore ca­pital infusion each in FY18 and FY19. Rs 25,000 crore was disbursed to 21 PSBs in FY15. Rs 10,000 crore has been kept towards recapitalisation in the FY18 budget.



Bank recapitalisation has helped 5 out of 21 PSBs to come into black in Q3 FY17 while 7 others have reported continuous profit in the last three quarters. But 5 banks have reported loss in Q3 and 4 banks continue to have issues on NPAs.



According to latest RBI da­ta, bank credit growth slu­m­ped to about 6 per cent in 2016 from 10.5 per cent in 2015. Deposits, on the other hand, had risen 16 per cent in 2016 against 11 per cent in the whole of last year.



But the scale of stressed assets in the banking sector is on the rise. Total stressed assets of PSBs as of March 31, 2016 were at 14.5 per cent of total advances. In addition, analysts said the gross NPA ratio of PSBs may rise to 10.1 per cent by March 2017 from 9.6 per cent as of March 2016. RBI’s financial stability report has warned that in a severe stress scenario, NPAs could rise to 11 per cent by March 2017.



PSBs’ asset quality deteriorated and profitability suffered after RBI pushed len­d­ers to classify visibly stressed assets as NPAs after an asset quality review in FY16.



