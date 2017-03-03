PSBs asked to sell off non-core assets

The finance ministry has asked state-owned banks to prepare a list of their non-core assets and sell them off at an opportune time. The move would help lenders raise capital and allow them to focus on their core businesses.



All PSU banks, including SBI, PNB, BoB and BoI, have stakes in various businesses, which fall outside their core areas.



By selling off these stakes, banks can raise much-needed money to bolster their capital bases to comply with Basel-III guidelines, which would come into effect in 2019, said analysts.



For example, SBI has subsidiaries like SBI Insurance Company, SBI Dfhi, NSE and many other companies. Similarly, PNB has stakes in PNB Housing, PNB Gilts and UTI Asset Management, among others. Bank of Baroda and Bank of India too have stakes in many companies operating outside the banking sector.



India Rating and Research said it expects PSBs to start unlocking value in their non-core investments in financial year 2018-19 to shore-up capital and comply with the Basel III requirements and tackle the elevated provisioning requirements on account of non-performing loan (NPL) aging.



“In our estimate, large PSBs account for 80 per of the value under non-core assets. Estimated value of these non-core assets of PSBs are at pegged at Rs 195bn (Rs 19,500 crore). This is considering the proportionate market capitalisation value of listed entities and proportionate current book value of unlisted entities. The total value of non-core assets may be sub-stated as the actual asset sale may be executed at two-to-three times of book value in some cases,” said Udit Kariwala, a banking analyst with India Rating and Research.



According to finance ministry estimates, PSBs will require Rs 1.8 lakh crore in additional capital over a period of four years ending March 2019. Against this, they are expected to raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the market and through the sale of non-core assets.



Sources said some banks have started the process while others are gearing up, adding that the move will not only help them raise the much-needed capital for growth, but also sharpen their focus on the core business. SBI has expressed its intention to pare its stake in some of the subsidiaries, including its life insurance firm.



Last month, the board of IDBI Bank also approved dilution of stake in some non-core businesses to shore up capital base. The board of the bank has granted in-principle approval to the proposal to divest some of its non-core investments, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and final approval for each transaction, IDBI Bank had said.



As part of disinvestment exercise, IDBI Bank may look at bringing down its stake in companies such as IDBI Federal Life Insurance IDBI Capital Market Services, IDBI Intech, IDBI Asset Management Company, National Stock Exchange, National Securities Depository and NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure.



