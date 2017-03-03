LoginRegister
Protests follow Madras HC relief to PepsiCo, Coca Cola

By Sangeetha G. Mar 02 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
Scores of people stood in knee-deep water in Thamirabharani river in protest after the Madras High Court dismissed a PIL filed against Pepsico and Coca Cola for drawing water from the river in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The relief came a day after retailers called for a boycott of the two cola brands across the state.

The division bench of the Madras High Court vacated the interim stay order preventing Pepsico and Coca Cola from drawing water from the river for their manufacturing plants in the SIPCOT industrial estate at Gangaikondan. Two PILs were filed in October 2016 by a former MLA and a consumer activist advocate against the companies. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court gave an interim stay on November 21 disallowing PepsiCo to draw 15 lakh litres of water per day and Coco Cola nine lakh litres per day. PepsiCo counsel Vinod Kumar argued that the government had allocated a certain quantum of water to the SIPCOT for industrial purposes. Out of this quantum, the SIPCOT had granted 15 lakh litres and 9 lakh litres to PepsiCo and Coco Cola respectively.

The PWD had earlier submitted that there was sufficient water in the river and only surplus water was given to the companies. The water is used by PepsiCo for its Aquafina packaged drinking water plant. The plant is a significant contributor for Pepsi’s distribution in the south Indian market.

The farmers of the area have been protesting against the companies saying that they were not receiving enough water for farming from the drought-hit river. They say the companies pay only 37.50 paise per 1,000 litres of water extracted and sell it at a much higher cost.

In 2005 too, there were protests when Coco Cola set up its plant in SIPCOT. On Thursday, people stood in knee-deep water in Thamirabharani in shouting slogans against the court’s decision.

These water agitations have been a trigger for the boycott call of Pepsi and Coco Cola products by traders unions. Trade associations — Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam and Tamil Nadu Traders Federation have instructed over 15 lakh members not to sell PepsiCo and Coca-Cola products from March 1.

