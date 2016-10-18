Promoting Brand India in global markets

After the launch of ‘Make in India’ campaign, the government now plans to promote brand India in global markets.



Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that promoting and protecting brand India outside the country is very important task for gaining access to global markets. It will also help the domestic market, she added.



“We plan to hold a day-long deliberations on this. People from all over the world can give ideas on what we need to do to promote Indian brand abroad,” she said at a conference on 'Make in India' in New Delhi on Tuesday.



She also said that the commerce ministry would revamp the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in terms of ways to do the branding exercise in the future. The objective of IBEF, a trust set up by the government, is to promote and create international awareness of the “Made in India” label abroad and to facilitate dissemination of knowledge of Indian products and services.



Sitharaman also said that work is moving fast on further improving the ease of doing business and trade facilitation, which is key to achieve the target of raising the share of manufacturing to 25 per cent by 2025.



She also appealed banks to do brainstorming with SMEs on the financing issues as the sector has huge potential for growth. “I will strongly urge banks to understand how to fund SMEs in a sustained manner,” she said and added that they can play fundamental role in increasing manufacturing sector's share in GDP.



On exports, she said the commerce ministry is in discussions with the railway ministry to reduce the mounting logistics costs and smoothen freight movement across the country.



Asked about why Indian companies are cautious in terms of investments in the domestic markets, she said: “I think, Indian companies are cautious, but the time for cautiousness is over. They should have the bullishness.”



