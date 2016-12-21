Promise of new beginnings

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most important state in political terms, believe they have a foot in the door and can push back the challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Each has a highly successful back story to feed those ambitions.



The Samajwadi Party, which successfully exploited anti-incumbency against the Bahujan Samajwadi Party of Mayawati in 2012, won 224 seats against the BSP’s 80, the BJP’s 47, the Congress’ 28 and the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s 9 seats. Five years earlier, the BSP created a rainbow coalition of Dalits, Brahmins, Muslims, OBCs and MBCs. It was Mayawati’s ‘sarvajan’ formula, an experiment for which she was widely feted, that helped her win 206 seats against the SP’s 97 in 2007. That year the BJP won 51 seats and the Congress 22. Most recently, in the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats — its ally Apna Dal won two — capitalising on the Modi wave, and a development agenda, which camouflaged a thinly-veiled communal narrative.



However, with the stakes high in Uttar Pradesh in the coming assembly elections, which should be held early next year and it would not be wrong to see it as a referendum on the NDA government’s policies a little less than three years through its term, all parties seem to be searching for that one elusive formula that will take them past the post.



To start with, the BSP. Till a few months back, when Akhilesh Yadav’s SP government was moving along rudderless, the BSP was considered the party with the best chances to replace it. In 2012, it repeated its sarvajan formula in the selection of candidates but could not return to power. It has now reworked its plans. This time around, its focus seems to be on its core Dalit base and Muslims, whom it believes are unhappy with the SP. The party has already decided to name at least 100 Muslim candidates in the state polls. This is part of a strategy it started in 2012, when it began naming more Muslims as candidates. The demonetisation move is said to have disrupted the party’s electoral plans, but sources say it has found ways to work around it. The Uttar Pradesh assembly has 403 seats. So far, the BSP has been very clear it will go it alone in the assembly polls.



When it comes to the Dalits, the BSP has a committed power base. They do not change their allegiance and remain loyal to Mayawati. However, the BJP’s aggressive Dalit outreach programme could give the BSP some fight. This programme has already won the BJP converts and the support of some prominent Dalits. Beyond its Dalit outreach, targeting non-Yadav OBCs and a development agenda, it is slowly bringing back the Ayodhya Ram temple issue and pushing a thinly-disguised communal agenda. This is an area where it is certain to face challenges, given the number of hotheads in the party, who are straining to be given a free hand. The case of the BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who has reportedly claimed that Muslims do not support the BJP because it is a patriotic party, is a case in point. However, it will be interesting to see how the BJP leadership deals with these members given the scope for support for such views. Importantly, it will, and indeed it has, started to harp on its anti-corruption agenda for which the demonetisation move is the signature programme.



Ironically, for the other two stakeholders in the UP elections, SP and the Congress, this is what has given them hope and the belief that the move is an opportunity to turn things around for themselves in the elections. From being reluctant partners, both parties are said to be weighing the prospect of joining hands and demonetisation is believed to be pushing them towards each other.



The SP believes it is in with a chance because of the disruption in rural life that demonetisation has brought about. Cash crunch has hit both farm and non-farm income. Even middlemen have been hit. Some people, who had left for cities for a better life are returning to villages as their job prospects in the urban centres have evaporated. It is this section, which had formed the SP’s electoral base, that it feels will support it. That is apart from the OBC votes and the Muslim base. The Congress, meanwhile, hopes to corner the upper caste vote, the disenchanted elements, it thinks will come to it. There is a third possible partner which is searching for fruitful alliances — the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which has a strong base in western Uttar Pradesh. It is certain to raise the stakes for an alliance before joining hands with any party. Should, SP, Congress and RLD come together, they would form an alliance — but not a grand alliance like in Bihar — that was not on the cards to begin with, but has been made possible under the shadow of demontisation. Whether this will be a formal alliance or a ginger group remains to be seen.



So, the ground reality could well have changed from the time the BSP was presumed to be front-runner in the assembly polls. There are now other claimants in the race. However, with the current turn of political events, this time too as in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the election will be all about Narendra Modi and not about the performance of Akhilesh Yadav. More specifically, the focus will be on demonetisation and the fallout from it. Modi, will be the main face of the BJP’s campaign. The party will be hoping his charisma will work to bring it back to power in the state after 14 years.



