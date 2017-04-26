Probe H-1B visa charges against firms: IT staff body

A body of IT/ITeS staff, the National Confederation of Unites (NCU), on Tuesday said the Competition Authority of India (CAI) should look into the US government's accusation that top Indian IT firms are "unfairly" cornering the lion's share of H-1B visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system.



The CAI should probe the allegations, since the voices of IT employees are not heard by Nasscom and IT companies, NCU chairman JSR Prasad said.



The NCU, founded to protect the workers in IT/ITES in India, is a registered national federation that supports employees in different states.



"CAI should probe the allegations and tell whether these companies (Infosys and TCS) have done something wrong or something right..." he said.



On Monday, Nasscom had come out in defence of its members, TCS and Infosys, saying the two accounted for only 8.8 per cent of the approved H1B visas in 2014-15.



Nasscom had also contended that the average wage for visa holders is over $82,000, apart from a fixed cost of about $15,000 incurred for each visa issued, including visa cost and related expenses.



Prasad also alleged that Nasscom has failed to take cognisance of the allegations made by the Donald Trump administration and to take appropriate action to protect the image and reputation of Indian IT companies.



