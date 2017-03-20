Private airlines ignore RCS subsidy fund

No private carrier, save Air Asia India, has remitted its share of money towards fund created for subsidising air travel between smaller towns under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).



This could delay the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious regional air connectivity plan, which is already in the slow lane. Nearly all major carriers like IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have ignored the bills raised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the state-run agency tasked to operationalise the RCS, for pooling funds to launch the scheme.



According to official sources, AAI has claimed a total of Rs 93 crore from scheduled domestic airlines towards RCS fund for the period between December 1, 2016 and February 2, 2017. “Air Asia India has remitted Rs 1.15 crore towards RCS levy. No other carrier has paid their share of RCS levy,” a senior official confirmed.



It may also be noted that private carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Jet Airways have together under the banner of Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) challenged the government decision to impose a levy of Rs 7,500-8,500 on each departing flight on major routes. They have disputed the move and filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against it.



“Since we have disputed the government decision, we are not collecting it from passengers. As and when the matter is adjudicated, we will respond accordingly. In case levy is found to be in accordance with the relevant law, we will pay it. It will be additional burden on us,” a senior airline executive told Financial Chronicle.



A senior official from Air India, who also did not wish to be named, said the airline was currently in the process of verifying the bills raised by AAI and would remit the funds shortly.



The Centre had last November decided to impose a levy of Rs 7,500 on flights of up to 1,000 km for funding the ambitious air connectivity plan that promises to bring air travel within the reach of common man, capping the fare on smaller routes at Rs 2,500.



For a flight of stage length between 1,000 km and 1,500 km, the levy was fixed at Rs 8,000 while for flights of more than 1,500 km, it was fixed at Rs 8,500.



Existing flights on smaller routes are exempted from the levy. The government hopes to collect about Rs 500 crore annually from domestic scheduled carriers and use it to promote air-connectivity between smaller towns like Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Mysore, Shimla and Rajkot. The government is currently in the process of selecting operators through a two-stage bidding process for launching flights on RCS routes.



