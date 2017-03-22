PRIORITY NO. 1 SHOULD BE RESOLUTION OF STRESSED ASSETS: RAI

The time for trial balloons is over on stressed assets. This is the unequivocal message from Vinod Rai, chairman of Banks Board Bureau (BBB), an autonomous body set up in February 2016, tasked to improve the governance of public sector banks.



Talking to Financial Chronicle, Rai said the time for talk is over. ‘‘There is no option but to resolve the issue of stressed assets expeditiously because the banks must be able to face a situation where a demand for capital is raised as the economy regenerates rapidly. The resolution of stressed assets should be our number one priority. Enough and more trial balloons have been floated. It is time to convert it into decisions now,” he said.



The prime minister himself is seized of this matter and it is believed that on February 17, he took a meeting on the issue where key functionaries were present.



Rai is reported to have made a presentation at the meeting, stating categorically that stressed assets are like an elephant in the room and everyone should wake up to the reality.



An energised PM was candid enough to accept that the time to deal with stressed assets is here and now. He wanted officials to work backwards on a strict timetable and seek closure on the matter.



Rai confirmed that this meeting did take place, but said that he could not share details. Instead, he argued vehemently for a closure on the matter, saying, ‘‘For some time now we have had trial balloons being sent up, the Economic Survey points to the need to set up a bad bank, the CEA Arvind Subramanian and RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya have been talking about it, while Niti Aayog head Arvind Panagariya has written a paper on this issue. So, we have had some serious thought process going into providing inputs on a resolution mechanism and the possibility of housing them in a bad bank.”



“The Oversight Committee set up six months back was moving full speed ahead, but then the IDBI Bank arrests took place, sending everything into a tailspin. It has led to an erosion of confidence on the side of the bankers who are extremely jittery now,” Rai said.



Rai reckons that the government has to take the lead in the matter. In an analogous reference to what former finance minister Jaswant Singh did in 2002, when he quietly went about restructuring the steel industry debt, Rai wants the government to examine a similar road map for sectors with stressed assets like power, coal, steel, telecom and roads, which require urgent restructuring.



He said, “If the government takes the initiative displaying strong intent, then the fear factor of a probe agency spectre will dissipate. As part of government’s collective decision making where banks and companies are brought on board and it primarily functions like a catalytic agent, it can ring fence all the stakeholders and resolve sticking points. If it means a bad bank then so be it. Take the bull by the horns.”



Contentious issues that have and will come up again in the course of such resolution are in the main on pricing of assets that one transfers with the required pass through. The Oversight Committee, for one, had issues over pricing and it is abundantly clear that the board of the bank needs to take a view on this. Rai thus wants a committee under government oversight where the banks are involved as partners in the process.



He averred, “Take steel assets for instance, will the write down be 35 per cent? A decision has to be taken by the government ultimately. Take the government and economy; both have no option but to take stressed assets by the scruff of the neck and give it a shake, the time is now for the Uttar Pradesh election is behind us.



The mandate is for the PM, his popularity is soaring, the mandate is for his policies.Agreed IDBI Bank arrests of the ex-chairman and top officials in the Vijay Mallya case have come as a setback for bankers fear investigation and prosecution after retirement, but any lingering suspicion that exists will be automatically diluted for this government is seen as a doer. One cannot sit any more on this issue.’’



For a politically sensitive decision on stressed assets, the bureaucracy and the bankers will have to be the implementers. No shadow of doubt or taint can remain on any such individual decision of resolution of these assets, for the Modi government has a clean and corruption free image, which has not resorted to any form of compromise.



On February 22, Vinod Rai dashed off a missive to both the PMO and the finance ministry apprising them of the urgency on settling bad loans. He also sought more powers for the oversight committee. Further, Rai wanted that they should also be allowed to take decisions under other available mechanisms, including deep restructuring.



The oversight committee was set up by RBI last year to review debt recasts. The letter also suggested that the present S4A (scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets) mechanism should be further liberalised and top bank officials given a framework to follow.



Rai argued that in some cases, it was felt that banks are delaying the process on account of various issues, including citing the fear of vigilance agencies. The BBB wanted bankers to be held accountable in such cases.



The bottom line is that a strong government has to take up the onerous task of cauterising the open wound for it cannot be kept festering any longer.



If it does set up a private sector bad bank, the valuations of assets, which will be transferred to such an entity, may lead to political issues, but a strong and clean government can take it on the chin. The centrifugal force has to be a strong government with a political will to tackle what is a hot potato, which is frenetically turning putrid.



