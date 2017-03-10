Price control may come back to iron ore, coal

The government is planning to bring in fresh checks on pricing of natural resources such as iron ore and coal. An inter-ministerial group, led by the steel ministry and Niti Aayog, will begin work soon to determine whether a pricing cap should be put to prevent profiteering by miners.



The development comes at a time when the government has indicated its favour for market-determined pricing for most resources to make the industry globally competitive while targetting subsidy to the most needy.



“Niti Aayog is working on a formula that will determine prices of all natural resources. There should be logic for pricing so that any abnormal spurt in global prices should not result in a sharp increase in domestic prices with the sole intention of profiteering. There should be clear distinction between profit and profiteering,” said a government official privy to the development. As per the plan, Niti Aayog will come up with its pricing recommendations for major minerals such as iron ore and coking coal and may also touch upon the issue with respect to coal and natural gas in its National Energy Policy, the first draft of which is expected to be made public later this month.



Sources said the new pricing mandate is not to bring the resources under controlled pricing regime but to introduce mechanism to check profiteering so that end-users are not adversely impacted.



While government has freed iron ore pricing, it determi­n­es domestic gas prices under a particular formula. Public sector coal giant Coal India sets the fuel prices that is normally 30-40 per cent below the global average.



The new pricing mechanism is being worked upon with the aim of providing relief to the steel industry that is one of the most indebted sectors with cases of rising stressed assets in the absence of demand and pricing advantage.



It is felt that while steel prices have remained low, producers have come under stress with flat demand conditions. Now, with iron ore prices jumping nearly 80-90 per cent, steel making has become further unproductive and it is feared that the stressed assets in the sector may turn NPAs.



“The government should refrain from interfering in free market structure and let the market decide prices. But if it wants to regulate iron ore prices, it should also resort to regulation of steel prices as this is the product that is consumed by the end consumer and impacts even the common man,” said R K Sharma, secretary general, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi).



He added there is no case of profiteering by miners, as higher prices in the current market condition would only raise inventories that would fail to find market even at a marginal profit at a later date. “It’s not that only iron ore prices have gone up recently, steel prices have also gone up by Rs 4,000-6,000 per tonne in recent months while the sector also got support in the form of minimum import price,” Sharma said.



But the steel continues to feel the pinch of slowdown. “It’s still early days to suggest that the steel sector is on the path of recovery. Though it has generated positive prod­u­ction numbers for the past few months, a pick-up in demand is unlikely as the sector remains over leveraged while capacity continues to outstrip demand,” said Seshagiri Rao, group chief fina­ncial officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel.



Niti Aayog’s move on pri­ce control for resources is a reversal of policy initiatives in its earlier avatar as Planning Commission. The pan­el had indicated its preference for market determined pricing for minerals and had given a roadmap for gradual movement towards it.



