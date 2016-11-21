Pretty penny

Dabbling in penny stocks is a huge gamble -- akin to visiting a casino. If the luck is on your side, you could walk out of the door with loads of money. The Indian market offers ample opportunities for investors to make mind-boggling returns in a risky terrain inhabited by dubious players, murky deals and of course a few genuine turnaround stories.



Take for instance the Ducon Infra stock. If you had put Rs 1 lakh in that stock on April 1, 2015, your investment would now be worth Rs 20.19 lakh, a gain of close to 2,000 per cent in 19 months, as the stock moved up from Rs 3.04 to Rs 61.40 during this period. This is the lure of the penny stock segment.



Several other penny stocks have shown such remarkable performance. Stocks like Fiberweb (India), Allsec Tech-nologies, COSYN, STL Global, Dwarikesh Sugar and KM Sugar Mills have gained more than 1,000 per cent since April 2015.



An analysis of over 2,500 companies listed on the BSE shows that about 173 companies have gained over 200 per cent since April 1, 2015, of which six have gained more than 1000 per cent.



“There was a huge interest in small stocks as the frontline companies have gained substantially and investors were looking for small stocks that offered good returns,” says VVLN Sastry, director, Firstcall India.



Penny stocks is the riskiest segment of the market. The segment has seen huge investor interest in the past 12 months, leading to both prices and volumes doubling in many stocks.



The low price is a big draw for investors in penny stocks, as instead of buying 100 shares of a blue chip, they could buy thousands of penny stocks with the same money.



No wonder the BSE small-cap index scaled a new all-time high early this month.



Traditionally, domestic retail investors have been the active players in this segment. But lately institutional investors, like domestic mutual funds, have turned to the small-cap and micro cap segments. This is evident from the fact that small and midcap stocks account for about 25 per cent of their equity assets under management (AUM), up from less than 10 per cent in 2006.



This spectacular rise in small-cap stocks in the mutual fund portfolio came after the launch of closed-end schemes, particularly from 2013, which received huge investor interest from domestic retail investors.



Domestic fund managers got attracted to this segment of the market as valuations of mid- and small-caps were languishing below their historical levels hit by the global equity meltdown post-financial crisis.



Many closed-end funds invested in these stocks, leading to run up in the stock prices. Most of these small-cap funds have given returns ranging from 100 to 150 per cent in the past two years.



The valuations are also on the higher side. Small-cap and mid-cap indices of BSE and NSE are trading a premium of 700 basis points to the frontline indices like the Nifty-50 and the Sensex.



But most of the penny stocks are trading at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 30-50 times, some are even at 100 times.



“Though investing in penny stocks could potentially bring huge returns, there is huge risk involved in these stocks,” says Gaurav Jain director Hem Securities.



Penny stock companies are either BIFR or CDR (corporate debt restructuring) cases often heading for bankruptcy or are reeling under huge debt. Investing in penny stocks is risky as the corporate governance levels at these companies are also questionable.



Some of these stocks have gone up without any fundamentals backing them.



However, in some cases setting the stage for a breakout could be a turnaround for the company or the sector, like in the sugar sector, which has seen a change in fortune over the past year after a disastrous phase. Most sugar stocks have seen gains ranging 200 to 1,000 per cent over the past one year. Stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar, Gaytri Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Dhampur Sugar and Rana Sugar are among the top gainers, with 200 per cent to 600 per cent gains. The sector was on a recovery path, as financial health of sugar companies have improved from higher sugar prices. These stocks fell off a cliff in 2013 as they hade been hit by high debt and low prices.



Also there are many other turnaround stories like the Kolhapur-based textile manufacturer Indo Count Industries that gained 15,450 per cent from its five-year low of Rs 5.05 to hit a high of Rs 800 per share.



Penny stocks can reward investors with big time, but effective risk management is needed to avoid big losses.



“Investors need to look at the financials closely before investing in these companies. They should look at parameters like growth in turnover, profit and see whether the fundamentals of the company is improving corresponding to the stock price rise,” Jain of Hem Securities said.



Even the promoter stake and amount of promoter share pledged are to be watched, he added.



Investors should be wary of pump-and-dump sch-emes operated by promoters and other manipulators. The past experience shows that investors get lured into buying penny stocks that are being pumped up and later dumped on them at a huge price.



According to analysts, in many cases the ratio of market capitalisation to sales (or price to sales) is not justified, signalling manipulative intend the counter.



Investors should look at the balance sheet of these companies closely to see any change in debt or liabilities outstanding, as well as the amount of net cash in hand. If the income statement shows huge growth in revenues of late, that is one promising sign, analysts said.



Volatility in these counters is very high both in terms of the price and number of the shares traded. To check the volatility in stock prices, exchanges have put stiff circuit breakers that could put the stock out of trade for several days. About 25 per cent stocks on the BSE trade below Rs 10, while on the National Stock Exchange the figure is about 10 per cent.



Exchanges put most penny stocks in the trade-to-trade to curb speculation.



“If you find a penny stock with attractive valuations and potential improvement in fortunes through a change in business model or resturcting exercises then it could be a rewarding pick,” says Sastry of Firstcall India.



