President to open international agriculture fair tomorrow

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate an international agriculture fair 'CII Agro Tech 2016' in Chandigarh tomorrow.



After the agri event inauguration at Parade Ground, Mukherjee on the same day will address another function to mark the 15th anniversary of Indian School of Business (ISB) at Mohali, an official release said.



Visiting Israel President Reuven Rivlin will be the Guest of Honour at the four-day agri event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).



Nearly 92 domestic and global players from 13 countries will be participating in the 12th edition of the fair, in which Israel is the partner country with Canada and Germany as focus countries and Great Britain as the guest country.



Punjab and Haryana will be the host states for the expo, which has a theme of Building Global Competitiveness, while Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as partner states.



