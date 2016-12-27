Present uncertain, future tense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that, "Those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes," created a huge scare among capital market participants with many speculating that it meant an end of the era of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was quick to clarify the very next day that the government had no plan to impose LTCG tax on securities transactions.



The Finance Minister's statement may have calmed some frayed nerves. Does it mean that we can now ignore what the Prime Minister stated? Is there anything else one could read into the statements of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister? While it is very difficult to predict what the Finance Minister may announce on budget day, here are some of the possibilities.



Apart from stating that for various reasons, the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low, our Prime Minister also mentioned that tax collection is low due to illegal activities and fraud. Circular trading in penny stocks has always been a concern. Penny stocks are those which trade at a very low price, have very low market capitalisation, are mostly illiquid, and are usually listed on a smaller exchange. At present, any gains from listed shares held for more than one year is exempt from tax. It is possible that the law may be amended to tackle this problem. Tax exemption on penny stocks may go. No one should have any concern here.



The Prime Minister in his speech also added that, “We should consider methods for increasing it (tax) in a fair, efficient and transparent way”. Does this mean that the holding period of shares for being a long-term capital asset could be amended? Quite possible! This may also be in line with the comment of the Finance Minister – no plan to impose LTCG tax on securities. At present the holding period for a listed share is one year to qualify as a long-term capital asset. This could be increased to two years which is in line with the period of holding for unlisted shares to qualify as long term.



An increase in securities transaction tax (STT) could possibly be on cards. At present STT is charged at 0.1 per cent on all delivery trades. It is reported in some sections of the media that FPIs have been asking for increase in STT and doing away with capital gains tax. Alternatively, an interpretation to the ‘no increase in LTCG tax’ comment could also mean an increase in short term capital gains tax. At present gains arising from sale of listed equity shares is taxable at 15%. It is possible that short term capital gains tax could be treated as ordinary income.



As readers would note, the possibilities available to the government are many. But all what is stated here is mere speculation. It may be best to wait and watch what the FM presents on the budget day.



(The writer is a partner at PwC India)



