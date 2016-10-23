Prepared to deal with any eventuality on IB: BSF

Warning that the 24-hour long lull on the border can take "any turn any time", the BSF today said that it was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and any border build-up by the Pakistani side on the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.



"Yes, there is lull on the IB for the past 24 hours. We have no doubt that this peace can take any turn any time and we are fully prepared.



"If they try to do anything they will be given a befitting reply. We are fully prepared for that", Additional Director General (ADG) BSF Western Command, Arun Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony here.



In the wake of reports of a border build-up by Pakistani troops across the IB, Kumar said BSF has the information and it was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. "I think we are having the information, we are ready for any eventuality and if they are building up we are ready for it", he said.



The BSF today paid rich tributes to Gurnam Singh, who succumbed to injures at a hospital in Jammu after he was injured in a sniping incident on the International Border in Kathua sector on Friday.



The BSF said the infiltration attempt, which was foiled by Gurnman and his other colleagues, had the support of the Pakistan Rangers. "Absolutely that is on record and we have seen though our surveillance equipment as how they (Pakistan rangers) have given protection fire to get the people infiltrated into our border and how our men repulsed that", Kumar said.



To a question on the BSF claim of having gunned down seven Pakistani rangers and a terrorist in retaliatory fire, the ADG said, "See as far as the number of people killed (are concerned) there we cannot be fully sure, but as we have a close border and we have equipment with which we can see on the other side we have seen several people being hit and falling".



He said the Pakistan side has been given a befitting reply and if they dare to target any BSF jawan they will have to pay a heavy price for that.



