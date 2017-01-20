Pranab presses for lower interest rate

With macros being strong and inflation under check, President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said a lower, acceptable and stable interest rate will benefit industrial progress. Inaugurating the third edition of the two-day long ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ here, the President said that India’s micro economic parameters are extremely strong and Indian economy has already shown tremendous resilience in hour of crisis. Going forward, a lower acceptable and stable interest rate would certainly augur well for industrial progress, he said.



“It has grown at 7.6 per cent per annum despite the fact that there was 2008 financial crisis, which had a setback on all developed economies. It was followed by Euro-zone crisis. The World Bank and IMF had to revise growth projection and they had downgraded,” he pointed out.



The business summit was inaugurated by President Mukherjee after finance minister Arun Jaitley backed out in the wake of the ongoing political tussle between the Centre and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing the gathering which included West Bengal governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, Mamata Banerjee and delegates from as many as 29 countries, Mukherjee said that given India’s cooperative federalism, when a state gets strengthened, the country’s economy becomes stronger. And West Bengal has been showing signs and ample indications of moving ahead despite the legacies and baggage of the past. Bengal under Banerjee’s stewardship has developed infrastructure and the tech-savvy CM has made the state stand on a much stronger technological footing, he said.



The investment jamboree has garnered for West Bengal pledges worth few thousand crore. While Future group would be setting up a 2 lakh sq ft apparel manufacturing hub in the state, Bharti Group has promised fresh investment of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore over the next two years. Last year, Bharti Group had pledged an investment of Rs 3,500 crore over the next 3 years, of which nearly Rs 1,500 crore has already been received. Hero Group plans to set up a bicycle manufacturing unit with a capacity of 3 million units/year. RP Sanjiv Goenka group plans a Rs 10,000 crore FMCG project.



